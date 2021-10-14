Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Expedite land acquisition for AIIMS in Rewari: Manohar Lal Khattar to agencies
gurugram news

Expedite land acquisition for AIIMS in Rewari: Manohar Lal Khattar to agencies

The Haryana government on Wednesday issued directions to the revenue department and the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) to expedite the process of land acquisition for the construction of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Majra village in Rewari
Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar told officials that a dedicated budget has been sanctioned for the AIIMS project in Rewari and asked the revenue and disaster management departments to start the process of making payments for acquiring land. (Representative image/iStock)
Published on Oct 14, 2021 10:43 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram

The Haryana government on Wednesday issued directions to the revenue department and the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) to expedite the process of land acquisition for the construction of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Majra village in Rewari.

A meeting in this regard was held in Chandigarh on Wednesday under the chairmanship of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who told officials that a dedicated budget has been sanctioned for the project, and asked the revenue and disaster management departments to start the process of making payments to agricultural landowners at the earliest, officials privy to the development said.

In the meeting, it was also decided that farmers giving land for the project would be allotted shopping-cum-office complexes and residential plots, depending upon the proportion of area offered for the project. The rate for the allotment would be decided later, an official said.

Khattar also directed DTCP and the panchayat department to complete all the necessary works and to expedite the work on the issues related to farmers, concerning this project.

RELATED STORIES

A spokesperson for the state government said that Khattar also met a delegation of farmers from Majra village and gave in-principle approval for their main demand, seeking 40 lakh per acre and development of commercial complex along with AIIMS.

Rewari deputy commissioner Yashendra Singh said that the registration process for setting up a cooperative society of farmers, whose land is being acquired, has been started in the village and as per the directions of the government, an official from the registrar of cooperative society has been assigned. “The members of the society will decide the other works related to their second demand with mutual consent,” he said.

Gurugram member of Parliament Rao Inderjit Singh, who attended the meeting, said, “AIIMS in Rewari will give a boost to the health infrastructure and help people of entire south Haryana,” he said.

State cooperative minister Banwari Lal and other senior officials also attended the meeting.

