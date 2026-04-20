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Fake Mounjaro injections manufactured in Gurugram flat; 2 arrested

Fake Mounjaro injections manufactured in Gurugram flat; 2 arrested

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 10:51 pm IST
PTI |
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Gurugram, Authorities have unearthed a racket involving the manufacturing and sale of "fake" Mounjaro injections and arrested two persons here in this connection, an official said on Monday.

Fake Mounjaro injections manufactured in Gurugram flat; 2 arrested

A nationwide alert has been issued to detect the counterfeit injections and an investigation is underway to unravel the entire network, including all those involved in this racket, Drug Control Officer Amandeep Chauhan said.

He said a Health Department team raided a residential society in Sector 62 on Monday and arrested two people, including the key accused.

The accused were importing raw drugs from China and manufacturing counterfeit injections of Mounjaro. The entire racket was being run from a flat in the society. The accused supplied these illegal injections through the B2B portal Indiamart, the officer alleged.

Mounjaro is a weekly injectable medication for type 2 diabetes that significantly improves blood sugar control and aids weight loss.

"We received information about a fake injection chain operating in Gurugram and acting on this information, we conducted a raid", Chauhan said.

"An investigation into the entire network is underway to determine where the fake injections were supplied and how many people are involved in this racket," said Chauhan.

Taking advantage of the growing demand for the drug, counterfeit injections are being introduced into the market, Rajesh Goyal, a chemist, said.

Such counterfeit injections can cause serious health problems, according to experts.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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