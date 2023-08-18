Three members of family held for murdering woman in Gurugram

Police on Friday arrested three members of a family for killing their 22-year-old daughter for marrying outside their caste. Police said the parents killed the woman while her husband was away to a relative’s house in Jhajjar on Thursday.

Police said the family members also cremated her on Thursday in their village in Jhajjar without informing her husband.

According to police, the victim has been identified as Anjali Deswal, who married Sandeep Kumar, a bouncer by profession, last year. The couple had sought permission from their family members to get themselves married, but both the families were against it as they belonged to different castes. The couple were living in Gurugram’s Sector 102.

Varun Dahiya, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said they had clear intention of murdering the woman and thus got her brother Kunal Deswal and his wife to move in with the victim and her husband in their apartment in Sector 102. “They were searching for an opportunity to kill her and on Thursday when her husband was away, they strangled her to death,” he said.

ACP Dahiya said while the mother and brother pinned down the victim, her father strangled her to death. “They then took her body to Jhajjar in a car and cremated her. A friend of the victim’s husband informed him about the murder and when he reached his apartment, he found it locked and informed police,” he said.

“A team from Dhankot police post went to the suspects’ village in Jhajjar and arrested them after conducting an investigation. We will take them on police remand,” said ACP Dahiya.

ACP Dahiya added that police are scanning CCTV footage of the building to check how the family members managed to take the body of the victim from the apartment. “We have seized the mobile phones of all the three suspects to gather more evidence,” he added.

