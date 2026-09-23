A 42-year-old police constable died after a bullet fired from his service carbine rifle hit him in the chest near the Sector 29 bridge in Faridabad on Tuesday afternoon, police officers said. Police have not identified the constable.

Faridabad constable dies after bullet from service carbine hits chest

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The constable, who was assigned to escort guard duty, resided with his family at the Police Lines complex in Sector 30, Faridabad, officers said. The initial investigation suggests that the bullet was fired from his service weapon, based on the forensic examination of the scene, police said.

According to investigators, he visited Sector 29 for official work and entered a makeshift hut near the bridge to rest between 12.30 pm and 1 pm. The hut, which has a couple of cots, is frequently used by local traffic officers carbine during breaks, they added. Around 1.30 pm, traffic police personnel stationed at the bridge heard a gunshot from the hut. They rushed to the spot and found the constable with a severe chest wound and his service weapon lying beside him. His colleagues took him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead after an initial examination. Senior police officers also reached the facility.

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{{^usCountry}} Faridabad police spokesperson Yashpal Yadav said the exact sequence of events remains unclear. “The body has been moved to the mortuary, and the post-mortem examination will be conducted tomorrow. We are investigating the matter from all angles to ascertain the sequence of events,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Faridabad police spokesperson Yashpal Yadav said the exact sequence of events remains unclear. “The body has been moved to the mortuary, and the post-mortem examination will be conducted tomorrow. We are investigating the matter from all angles to ascertain the sequence of events,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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A forensic team inspected the spot, collected evidence and formally seized the carbine. Police informed the constable’s family, who reached the hospital later in the afternoon.