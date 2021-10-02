Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Faridabad constable killed at gunfight during Haridwar raid, 4 suspects arrested

Police commissioner Vikas Arora on Friday announced ₹11 lakh as a compensation for the family of the 37-year-old victim, Sandeep Kumar, said a spokesperson of the Faridabad police
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON OCT 02, 2021 01:54 AM IST
The constable will be cremated at his village in Sonipat’s Kathura with full state honours. (Getty Images)

A 37-year-old constable, Sandeep Kumar, of the Faridabad police was allegedly shot dead by an armed criminal during a raid conducted by the crime branch in Haridwar on Thursday night.

According to police, a nine-member crime team had received a tip on that suspects involved in a robbery case in Faridabad’s Mujesar on September 28, 2021, had been hiding in Haridwar. The crime team, Sector 30, had been probing the September 28 robbery incident, where three armed men had robbed a shopkeeper in Mujesar.

The suspects were identified as Anshu (goes by single name) alias Monu, Abhishek, Manish, and Amit -- all residents of Ballia in Uttar Pradesh, said police.

When a police team raided the area to arrest them, Anshu allegedly shot the constable during a gunfight and succumbed to his injuries, said the Faridabad police on Friday. In retaliatory firing, Anshu was also injured, but he managed to escape.

Police arrested three suspects during the Thursday night raid, and Anshu on Friday morning. Anshu has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Faridabad police commissioner Vikas Arora on Friday announced 11 lakh as a compensation for the family of Kumar, according to a spokesperson of the Faridabad police.

The senior superintendent of Haridwar police, Yogendra Singh Rawat, said Kumar will be cremated at his village in Sonipat’s Kathura with full state honours. “Constable Sandeep Kumar has made the supreme sacrifice to ensure safety and security of the residents of Faridabad,” Arora said in a statement on Friday.

