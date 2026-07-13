Faridabad has surpassed Gurugram to become Haryana’s leading district for digitising patient health records under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), registering 1.37 million Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) IDs between September 2021 and June 2026, according to data obtained from the Haryana Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission Society. Gurugram, which led the state until the first quarter of 2026, recorded 1.32 million registrations.

Faridabad leads Hry in ABHA IDs registrations as Gurugram slips to second

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The data showed Faridabad ranked first among Haryana’s 22 districts with over 1.37 million ABHA registrations, followed by Gurugram (1.32 million), Hisar (1.22 million), Karnal (1.22 million) and Sirsa (1.02 million).

ABHA is a 14-digit, consent-based digital health ID that lets Indians securely access, store, and share their medical records across the country’s healthcare system under the ABDM scheme.

Haryana has achieved 63.2% ABDM coverage with 18.86 million registrations against a target of 29.85 million, while linking the health records of 11,020,857 patients across 6,436 registered government and private health facilities since the programme’s launch in 2021.

Among southern Haryana districts, Rewari (710,000), Nuh (690,000), Rohtak (680,000), Jhajjar (640,000) and Palwal (640,000) trailed the leaders. Of 24,923 health facilities identified in the 2018 National Health Resource Repository census, Gurugram recorded the highest Health Facility Registry (HFR) registrations at 622, followed by Hisar (452), Sonipat (438) and Karnal (349), while Jhajjar (284), Faridabad (242) and Nuh (169) remained outside the top 10.

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{{^usCountry}} In response to a right to information application, Haryana’s Ayushman Bharat Health Protection Authority said it is preparing a list of eligible private facilities for HSR verifications. “Around 4,131 government health facilities are HFR-approved in the state, with district-wise gaps to be assessed soon,” a senior ABDM official said, requesting anonymity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In response to a right to information application, Haryana’s Ayushman Bharat Health Protection Authority said it is preparing a list of eligible private facilities for HSR verifications. “Around 4,131 government health facilities are HFR-approved in the state, with district-wise gaps to be assessed soon,” a senior ABDM official said, requesting anonymity. {{/usCountry}}

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The ABDM dashboard showed 625 active facilities had served 298,597 patients through token registrations since 2023, with Hisar recording 230,911 scan registrations. Of 12,357 ABDM-registered doctors, Gurugram had 1,709, followed by Faridabad (1,288), Sonipat (899) and Rohtak (638). Haryana has verified 35.8% of an estimated 34,545 healthcare professionals, with 59% from the government sector and 41% from the private sector.