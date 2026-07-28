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Faridabad man arrested for using fake guarantor to secure bail in drug case

Police said the accused stopped appearing before court after securing bail. A sessions court ordered an investigation on April 21.

Published on: Jul 28, 2026, 08:05:00 IST
By Debashish Karmakar
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A 37-year-old man was arrested in Faridabad on Saturday for allegedly forging documents and arranging for another person to impersonate a guarantor to secure bail in a drug smuggling case, police said on Monday.

Investigators said the suspect allegedly used the victim’s identity and motorcycle registration documents without his knowledge or consent. (File photo)
Investigators said the suspect allegedly used the victim’s identity and motorcycle registration documents without his knowledge or consent. (File photo)

The accused, a resident of Sanjay Colony in Faridabad, was arrested in a drug smuggling case in 2020 and granted bail by a Faridabad court in 2023. According to police, since he lacked guarantors, he paid an individual to impersonate Faridabad resident Naresh Kumar and submit the latter’s identity and motorcycle registration documents without permission to secure his release from jail.

Police said the accused, an alleged interstate drug smuggler, later stopped appearing for court hearings and went into hiding.

The matter surfaced in April this year when Naresh Kumar received a court notice asking him to appear as a guarantor in the case. “I was shocked to learn that someone impersonated me and submitted documents as a guarantor to free a suspect from jail after a court had granted him bail,” Naresh told HT, adding that he had no idea how the accused obtained his identity and motorcycle registration documents.

 
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