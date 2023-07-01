Two held for throwing meat near temple on Ggm-F’bad Road

Faridabad police on Saturday arrested two men, one of them a butcher, for allegedly throwing meat and head of at least four buffaloes near a Hanuman temple on Gurugram-Faridabad Road.

(HT Photo)

Police said they are searching for two more suspects, who managed to escape.

According to police, on Friday, a person visiting the temple around 9am came across the meat near the temple staircase and alerted temple authorities who informed police.

Police control room was alerted after which senior police officers, crime team and a forensic science laboratory (FSL) team visited the spot and collected samples.

Narender Kadiyan, deputy commissioner of police (NIT), said, “We recorded statements of the complainant and others who were present at the spot. They mentioned the names of a few people, whom they suspected to be behind the incident. We arrested two suspects while two others are absconding.”

The suspects were identified as Nadeem (24) and Obirul Mondal of Badhkal in Faridabad. Police said Nadeem is a butcher and runs a shop from his house in Badhkal and Mondal collects animal waste from butcher shops.

“Nadeem paid Mondal to throw the meat and hired a tempo early morning and fled from the spot,” he said, adding that FSL had confirmed that the remains were of buffalo.

A case under section 295 (destroying, damaging or defiling a place of worship or sacred object with intent to insult the religion of any class of persons) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Dabua police station on Friday.

Sube Singh, spokesperson of Faridabad police, said the suspects were produced before the court on Saturday and granted bail. “Police are conducting raids to arrest the remaining suspects. The Faridabad cyber police is monitoring social media platforms to prevent the circulation of fake news. It is advisable for individuals to verify information from reliable sources before believing or sharing it, and to cooperate with the authorities in promoting harmony and safety,” he said.

