Faridbad: : 28-year-old held in Palla over kidnapping and rape of minor

A 28-year-old man was arrested within hours of allegedly kidnapping and raping a 13-year-old girl in the Palla area of Faridabad on Thursday night, police said.

The accused was traced through CCTV footage after the victim’s family launched a search when she failed to return home. (File Photo)

The victim, a Class VI student at a private school, was on her way to a birthday party in her locality after 9.30pm when the suspect lured her to his rented accommodation, said Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer, Faridabad police.

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“After taking her inside, the suspect raped her. “The victim had fainted, after which he had carried her to the terrace and hid her in a corner behind an overhead water tank,” Yadav said.

When the girl did not return home by 11pm, her family — she had been living with her maternal uncle and aunt in Palla for six years — began searching for her. “They came to know that she had not even attended the birthday party. After failing to locate her anywhere, the family started searching her,” Yadav said.

Investigators scanned CCTV footage from the locality and identified the suspect escorting the girl. The family entered his room but found her on the terrace, unconscious. After reviving her, she narrated her ordeal before fainting again. She was rushed to hospital, and police were alerted.

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{{^usCountry}} An FIR was registered on Friday on the complaint of the victim’s maternal aunt under Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at Palla police station. The suspect has confessed to the crime, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An FIR was registered on Friday on the complaint of the victim’s maternal aunt under Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at Palla police station. The suspect has confessed to the crime, police said. {{/usCountry}}