Gurugram man booked for throwing boiling milk on 9-year-old daughter

Police are on the lookout for a suspect who allegedly inflicted severe burn injuries on his nine-year-old daughter by throwing boiling milk on her following a tiff with his wife, Gurugram police said on Thursday.

Investigators said the suspect also allegedly assaulted his wife. They said he was so furious that after throwing the hot milk at his daughter, he allegedly hit the girl on the head with the milk pot, leaving her with a fractured skull.

Police said the incident took place on the night of April 19 in Bhondsi and the girl was admitted to the government hospital in Sector 10A for treatment.

Investigators said doctors referred her to the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi for further medical assistance on Tuesday.

Investigators said the suspect’s father alerted the police control room about the incident on April 19, but police settled the matter, assuming it to be a domestic fight, and did not lodge an FIR.

A senior police officer said the mother alleged that the girl’s father threw an entire pot of boiled milkon her in a fit of rage. “The girl suffered burn injuries and developed blisters all over her back. A CT scan from a government hospital has established that there is also a fracture on the minor’s skull. The suspect is presently on the run,” he said.

The officer said the couple fought frequently in the past, and once the matter had reached the Bhondsi police station, but police personnel sent them home after counselling.

Police said the family lived in a rented accommodation in Bhondsi. They said the husband, aged about 43 years, works in a factory while his wife, aged around 35 years, is a homemaker.

Police said on April 27, the girl’s mother submitted a written complaint against the husband when she got to know that her daughter had suffered from a skull fracture . Investigators said a police team reached the government hospital at Sector 10A on Wednesday and collected the medical reports, including the CT scan, following which the FIR was registered.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of the Gurugram police, said further investigation is underway in the case and the suspect will be arrested soon.

On the basis of the woman’s complaint, an FIR was registered under Section 75 (cruelty to child) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, and Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Bhondsi police station on Wednesday evening, police said.

