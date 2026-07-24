F’bad: Murder suspect on the run arrested after 27 yrs

A 52-year-old suspect who has been on the run for the last 27 years was arrested near Faridabad railway station on Wednesday, police said on Thursday. According to investigators, he had been changing his location for the past 27 years by shifting to UP, Delhi, and Rajasthan to evade arrest in a murder case from 1999. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The suspect, identified by police as Suresh Singh, is originally from Amoghpur Bhatan village in Uttar Pradesh. He had changed his identity and had been living in Sector 29, Faridabad for the last several years, police said.

According to investigators, he had been changing his location for the past 27 years by shifting to UP, Delhi, and Rajasthan to evade arrest in a murder case from 1999.

Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said Suresh and two of his associates had assaulted Jawahar Singh and Jag Mohan following a petty dispute while consuming liquor in Mujesar on the night of March 20, 1999.

“The trio had slammed beer bottles on Jawahar’s head and had stabbed him with it. They had also smashed his head with stones, resulting in his death,” he said, adding that they had also assaulted Mohan.

On Mohan’s statement, a murder case was registered against Suresh and two others at the Mujesar police station on March 21, 1999.

“Two suspects, including Suresh, continued to remain on the run while the third associate was arrested soon after the murder, who later died during the court trial. However, the two remained on the run for all this time,” inspector Puran Singh, station house officer of Mujesar police station, said.

Police got in touch with a person around 20 days ago who had been in contact with Suresh, and he was arrested on Wednesday, police said, adding that his associate will be arrested soon.