Fewer than 10% of projects approved by MCG last year executed

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has completed fewer than 10% if the engineering projects that were approved, on basis of the agendas, in last year’s House meetings, civic body officials said on Sunday.

Overall, agendas for 159 engineering projects were approved during MCG House meetings last year. Work on 15 of these projects has been completed so far, while work on 33 projects is underway, with no development with regard to 111 projects.

Engineering officials of the MCG and municipal councillors cited several reasons for the delay.

“We were informed that several projects are facing litigations issues; some are interdepartmental or involve multiple public bodies and thus, paperwork and approval are taking a lot of time. Further, in a large number of projects, estimates have either been prepared incorrectly or are yet to be completed,” said Madhu Azad, mayor, MCG.

Azad said that with most projects stuck in administrative approvals, letters have been written to all MCG officials concerned, interdepartmental heads and officials concerned with other public bodies.

“Projects being stuck for administrative approvals just show that the MCG officials aren’t taking the House meetings seriously and there is serious laxity on part of the engineering wing. As the mayor and the head of the MCG, I have written to all officials concerned for expediting the works and directed both the additional commissioners to take further review meetings with engineering officials regarding all the incomplete projects within their respective zones,” said Azad.

Azad said that a few projects are yet to be sent to the departments concerned, such as the directorate of Urban Local Bodies (ULB), for approval.

Last week, the MCG had a review meeting at the PWD rest house regarding the status of all the agendas that were approved in MCG House meetings last year. As part of the review process, the engineering wing gave a presentation to MCG councillors regarding the status of all engineering wing projects and discussed the issues hindering many of them.

According to MCG officials privy to the matter, the 15 projects which were completed were local, ward-wise projects. Among the important projects that have not witnessed any progress since their approval during MCG House meetings is the long drainage line, covering multiple wards along the Khandsa Road.

The drain is aimed at resolving the waterlogging issue in areas located next to the Badshahpur drain during monsoon.

“I had joined MCG only earlier this month. Next week, I have directed officials in my department to both submit and give a detailed explanation on all of the projects concerned. We will be reviewing the matter at our internal level as well and subsequently, fast track all projects,” said TL Sharma, chief engineer, MCG.