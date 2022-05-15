Fire breaks out on 2 floors of Gurugram building; 6 rescued, no casualties: Cops

Six people were rescued after a fire broke out on the 10th and 11th floors of Residency Grand Apartment in Sector 52 around 10pm on Friday, said the police on Saturday, adding that no casualties were reported in the incident.

According to the fire department officials, at least seven fire tenders were pressed into service to control the blaze, and the firefighting and rescue operations continued for four hours.

Narender Singh, station fire officer (SFO), Sector 29, said that all the residents — including the senior citizens — were rescued from the apartment. “We received a distress call around 10.15pm, and teams were sent within a few minutes. The fire was controlled around 1pm, and we ensured that everyone in the building was safe,” Singh said.

The fire was caused due to a short circuit on the 10th floor of the duplex apartment, and some material kept on the 11th floor also caught fire.

Singh also said that the firefighters used hydraulic platforms as the incident took place in a high-rise. “The building’s power supply was disconnected immediately, and the residents were sent to the 12th floor. There was no electricity in the entire building for nearly two hours,” he said.

