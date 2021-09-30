Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Fire in Manesar Sector 3: Two floors of automobile parts warehouse gutted
gurugram news

Fire in Manesar Sector 3: Two floors of automobile parts warehouse gutted

A major fire broke out in an automobile parts warehouse in Sector 3 of Manesar early Thursday and it took the fire department more than two hours and nine fire tenders to douse the blaze. No injury or casualty was reported
By Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 10:57 PM IST
Fire department officials were informed that sparks from electrical wires had resulted in the building, located in Sector 3 of Manesar, catching fire at 3.21am.

A major fire broke out in an automobile parts warehouse in Sector 3 of Manesar early Thursday and it took the fire department more than two hours and nine fire tenders to douse the blaze. No injury or casualty was reported.

Fire department officials were informed that sparks from electrical wires had resulted in the building catching fire at 3.21am. “The security guards at the warehouse alerted us about the incident. Immediately, two fire tenders each from the Manesar and Sector 29 fire brigades were dispatched. When our firemen reached the spot, they alerted us that the intensity of the blaze was huge and one fire tender each from Bhim Nagar, Udyog Vihar and Sector 37 fire brigades as well as from Honda and Maruti were called upon,” Sukhbir Yadav, assistant fire officer, Haryana Fire Services, said.

Yadav said that no workers were present on the premises of AG Industries Private Limited.

“Both the hydrants and the water sprinklers were functioning and they helped restrict the blaze to a portion of the building. However, the portion on the ground floor and first floor of the building which were not covered by the sprinklers suffered extensive damage,” Yadav said.

RELATED STORIES

Officials of AG Industries Private Limited declined to comment on the matter.

Yadav said that with the Manesar fire station located less than four kilometres from the site, the response was swift, failing which it would have taken over six to seven hours to douse the blaze.

“By 5.30am, we were able to douse the blaze and by 6.20am, the last fire tender left the spot. We suspect a short circuit was the cause. However, we are investigating to ascertain the exact cause,” Yadav said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Covid-19: Third statewide serological survey results to be released mid-October, says health dept

Covid-19 vaccination: Over 50% of mega drive target reached

MCG Ward 34 polls: Four candidates set to battle out councillor post

Pollution board: Will start night patrols to check open waste burning
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Bypoll LIVE updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
New Excise Policy
India's Covid-19 tally
World Coffee Day 2021
World Maritime Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP