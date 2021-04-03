Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Fire in sec 50 vegetable market
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 12:03 AM IST
HT Image

A fire broke out in a local vegetable market in sector 50 on Friday afternoon. A few vehicles were gutted but no one was injured, said fire department officials.

As per officials, the incident took place at around 2.15 pm at a vacant plot behind Baani Square. Three fire tenders and firefighters from sector 29 were sent to the spot. The fire was doused in 90 minutes.

“The fire originated in the market itself and spread due to strong winds. A bike, auto, and a hut were gutted. We were able to contain the fire from spreading to the remaining shanties,” said I S Kashyap, assistant divisional fire safety officer.

Kashyap said that around 15-20 vendors sell vegetables and grains from the vacant plot.

“The sellers simply spread a sheet on the ground and sell their goods from it. They did not construct any permanent or temporary structure there. From the manner in which the fire spread, we have been able to ascertain it originated in the market itself. However, we are yet to determine the cause of it,” said Kashyap.

Visuals of the fire and smoke were circulated on social media.

