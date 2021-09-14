Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Fire: Welding shop gutted in Sector 13

A welding shop in Sector 13 of Rajiv Nagar was gutted on Tuesday morning. No injuries were reported in the incident
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 11:16 PM IST
According to the fire department officials, the fire broke out when one of the workers was using a welding machine. Objects in the shop caught fire from the sparks emitted by the welding machine. (Sourced)

According to the fire department officials, the fire broke out when one of the workers was using a welding machine. “Objects in the shop caught fire from the sparks emitted by the welding machine. Two fire tenders from Bhim Nagar were sent to the spot. The blaze was doused within 15 minutes. However, the entire shop was gutted,” Sunil Adlakha, fire safety officer (FSO), Gurugram fire department, said.

Adlakha said that the Bhim Nagar fire brigade received a call about the incident at 10.55am.

“One fire tender was dispatched as soon as the call was received. Due to heavy smoke in the area, another fire tender from the Bhim Nagar fire brigade was sent 15 minutes later. However, only one was required for the dousing operations,” Adlakha said.

The unnamed shop is located in a local market. It had two rooms for the workers to operate in and it shared a boundary with another shop on its right side, while a narrow path to its left led to residential buildings and commercial shops.

Adlakha said that the fire was contained by the firemen and it did not spread to adjoining buildings.

