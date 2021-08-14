First electric bus between Gurugram, Faridabad to start; pollution control the aim

The city’s first electric bus service between Gurugram and Faridabad will be inaugurated and flagged off on Sunday by the state transport minister, officials said on Saturday.

On Sunday afternoon, a trial service with one bus from Gurugram till Ballabgarh in Faridabad will be started.

Officials said that this is being tried as an alternative to CNG buses to control pollution in these two cities, which is a major concern for most parts of the year. At present, a charging station for the bus has been set up at the Sector 8 office of the transport department in Faridabad.

Rajeev Nagpal, the general manager of Haryana Roadways Engineering Corporation (HREC), said, “With the aim of controlling pollution in these two cities, state transport minister Mool Chand Sharma will be inaugurating this bus service after 3pm on Sunday. At present, we will monitor this service for two months to see its performance. The bus has a capacity of covering 150-200kms on a single charge.”

The price of each ticket in the 33-seater electric bus has been set at ₹75.

Nagpal said that after monitoring the service for two months and understanding the cost of operation on road, the department has the capacity to expand the fleet to 250 for use all across Delhi-NCR.