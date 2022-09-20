Five booked for beating man to death in Pataudi

A 55-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by the in-laws of his son in Pataudi on Monday. Police said they have registered a case against five suspects for the murder but no arrests have been made so far.

An FIR has been registered at Sector 10 police station, police said, adding that the deceased has been identified as Suresh Kumar.

Savitri Devi, wife of the deceased, alleged that her son Rajendra was married to Babita, a resident of Helimandi. She alleged that a scuffle broke out between the couple and later her daughter-in-law left home along with her children four days ago.

“Around 7am on Monday, my husband was sitting on a cot when Babita’s father and four brothers reached our house in an autorickshaw. They started abusing us and took out wooden sticks from the auto and started hitting my husband. My husband fell unconscious and when we tried to intervene, they assaulted me and my daughter too,” Devi said. When neighbours gathered at the spot, the suspects fled, she added.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that the victim was taken to a nearby private hospital from where he was referred to a Gurugram hospital. “He was declared dead on arrival,” he said.

A case was registered against the five suspects under Section 148 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 302 (murder), 323 (causing hurt) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 10 police station in Pataudi on Tuesday, said police.

The deceased’s body was handed over to the family members on Tuesday after a post-mortem, police added.