Five minibuses converted into ambulances

Amid increasing demand for ambulances, the transport department has converted five minibuses at the Gurugram bus depot into ambulances, with each having a capacity to ferry four patients.

According to a release issued by the district administration on Wednesday, the buses have provisions for beds, oxygen cylinders and fans, and will be handed over to the health department this week.

Yash Garg, the deputy commissioner of Gurugram district, said, “Implementing the guidelines issued by the state government, it has been decided to convert the five minibuses into ambulances. There are four beds installed in each ambulance. Apart from this, they have been designed in such a way that the patient can be given necessary facilities like oxygen. Along with this, arrangements have been made to keep the medical box, oxygen cylinder stand, PPE kit and a sanitiser, among other necessities.”

A senior official from the Gurugram bus depot, requesting anonymity, said, “Along with converting minibuses into ambulances, we are also converting 10 old buses into makeshift hospital beds, which will be used as additional facilities to treat patients at the district government hospital. Each bus will have six beds and we will hand over these also to the health department this week.”

The deputy commissioner appealed to the residents to stringently follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour by wearing masks, maintaining social distance and getting vaccinated. He said that all departments are collaborating round-the-clock to break the chain of Covid-19 infection in the district.

“Every effort is being made to provide better health facilities to Covid-19 infected patients and to prevent further spread of the infection, with volunteers from Red Cross society, defence services and various social organisations working in solidarity, supporting the district administration in this crisis hour,” said Garg.