Footfall remains low for first and second dose vaccinations

At least 69.4% of the targeted healthcare staff in the district took the second shot of the vaccine on Thursday, and over 56.3% of the front-line workers turned up for the first dose, according to the district health department data. Officials hinted at revising the vaccination drive strategy after consultation with the district administration, while awaiting roll-out of the third phase of vaccination.

“The turnout for vaccination has been low in the district. Only 13,000 front-line workers of 18,000 have been inoculated till now. In case of healthcare workers, only 2371 of the 24,000 have taken the second jab,” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer.

“It is likely that the department might have to revise its strategy or hold special vaccination sessions to improve the footfall, which will be discussed in the district level Covid-19 vaccine task force meeting on Friday,” said Yadav.

On Thursday, at least 2,002 of the 2,881 targeted healthcare workers took the second jab, almost a month after taking the first shot of the vaccine. Both the vaccines — Covaxin and Covishield — comprise two doses, to be administered at an interval of 28 days. But according to apex drug regulator and experts, the second dose can be given anytime between four and six weeks.

Among the vaccine beneficiaries, at least 581 health staff from public health facilities and 1,421 from private hospitals took the shot at 38 session sites. “Since the staff is aware of the fact that the second dose can be taken within a few weeks, they are taking the vaccination process easy,” said Yadav.

Simultaneously, at least 900 front-line workers, which included employees from the police department, panchayati raj institutions, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and National Security Guards were also targeted, but only 507 turned up for vaccination. Besides, 44 healthcare workers also took the first shot.

The police department reported a poor footfall, with only 150 of the 400 targets turning up. Likewise, in panchayati raj institution, the coverage was restricted to 27 employees of the 200.

For accelerating the vaccination drive across the country, a high-level meeting was chaired by PK Mishra, principal secretary to the Prime Minister, on Wednesday for opening the self-registration process for population aged 50 years and above. As per the statement issued by the union ministry of health and family welfare, Covid-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) digital app’s version 2.0 with the provision of self-registration for vaccine beneficiary is ready and will be launched soon.

“Till now, there has been no guideline from the state health department on the third phase of vaccination, but it is expected that the vaccination for the prioritised population might start by mid-March,” said Yadav.

In Gurugram, the district administration, along with the health department, has initiated the process of collecting the data of citizens above 50 years of age by collating information through Family ID cards, electoral roll and details collected through surveys in the last one year for Covid-19 related activities.