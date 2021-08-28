Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Forest dept, Municipal Corporation of Manesar to sign MoU for development of biodiversity park at Kasan
Forest dept, Municipal Corporation of Manesar to sign MoU for development of biodiversity park at Kasan

A year after Haryana forest minister Kanwar Pal said the government will build a 100-acre biodiversity park in Manesar’s Kasan, the district administration on Friday said the Municipal Corporation of Manesar and forest department will sign an agreement to develop the project
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 11:34 PM IST
This was announced by Gurugram deputy commissioner Yash Garg who was chairing a review of projects taken up by the GuruJal society.

Narendra Sarwan, member secretary of GuruJal society, said Garg gave instructions to officers of both agencies and asked them to soon sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for this.

On August 16 last year, minister Pal said, “The park will come up with the support and involvement of the local community, particularly since panchayat land is being utilised for it. This will help in restoring the green cover in the area, raising the groundwater level, and also in generating income for the local community.”

In the review meeting, Garg also asked departments to coordinate among themselves to speed up work on projects delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “All departments must target to complete the 60 projects decided in January by December 31,” said Garg.

These projects primarily include development of ponds and waterbodies across the district and how different departments would fund these projects.

During the meeting, the issue of housing societies not setting up rainwater harvesting structures was also discussed. The administration said it would seek clarifications from the concerned residents’ welfare association in this regard.

The deputy commissioner was also apprised that Municipal Corporation of Gurugram have started the tender process to construct 230 additional rainwater harvesting structures in the district. At present, the corporation has set up 403 such structures, out of which cleaning work has been completed for 60% of the structures, said Sarwan.

