Former business partner among two arrested for shooting dead scrap dealer from Pataudi

Police on Monday arrested two prime suspects for their alleged involvement in the murder of a scrap dealer, Sumit Chauhan, who was shot dead near his residence in Bhora Kalan village in Pataudi on August 1.

According to the police, the two prime suspects – identified as Amit Chauhan (35) and Bhupender (32) – had fled from the village after the murder but on Monday afternoon, information was received about their presence in the area after which they were arrested.

Harinder Kumar, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Pataudi, said that both the arrested suspects were under interrogation.

“It will soon be clear why they murdered Sumit. However, prima facie business rivalry and jealousy seem to be the reason,” the ACP said adding, five more suspects named in the FIR registered at Bilaspur police station were yet to be arrested. All suspects hail from the deceased’s village, he said.

A senior police official preferring anonymity, said along with the angle of business rivalry, police were also probing the murder from the angle of financial dispute.

“A few of the seven suspects, named by the deceased’s father in the FIR, used to frequently borrow money from him in small amounts,” he said. “Initially he lent them but later declined when loans became frequent. There had been disputes between the suspects and Sumit over it,” the official added.

On August 1, 30-year-old Sumit was pillion riding with his friend Mahesh on a motorcycle when six suspects intercepted them and opened fire. Police said Sumit was shot four to five times and died on the spot.

At least 50 daily-wage workers were employed under Sumit in his scrap business which he ran from a godown on the main road outside the village.

Police said that the deceased used to own a business with suspect Amit Chauhan, of supplying stationery and housekeeping manpower to factories and big offices in Bilaspur, Pataudi and other areas. However, they parted away in 2016 and later the deceased started his own scrap business.

One of the five remaining suspects had been to jail twice and was involved in several criminal cases as per records, investigators said.