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Former Haryana dy CM warns wage hike may make workers ineligible for welfare schemes

Former Haryana dy CM warns wage hike may make workers ineligible for welfare schemes

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 06:44 pm IST
PTI |
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Chandigarh, Former Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Saturday expressed concern that the recent increase in minimum wages in the state could render lakhs of workers ineligible for various government welfare schemes.

Former Haryana dy CM warns wage hike may make workers ineligible for welfare schemes

Chautala said several schemes require an annual family income of less than 1.80 lakh for eligibility.

However, with minimum wages now exceeding 15,000 per month across categories, the annual income of registered workers has crossed this limit, making them ineligible for benefits.

He cited schemes such as BPL ration cards, free treatment under Chirayu Haryana, financial aid under Dayalu Yojana, Lado Lakshmi scheme for women, Mukhyamantri Shahri Awas Yojana, Chirag scheme for free education in private schools, and marriage assistance schemes, among others, where eligibility is linked to income declared in the Parivar Pehchan Patra .

Referring to past instances where pensions were discontinued based on PPP data, Chautala said a similar situation could arise for workers.

He urged the state government to raise the annual income limit for such schemes to 2.40 lakh and update the criteria across portals to prevent hardship for the labour class.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
minimum wages haryana dushyant chautala chandigarh
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