Four arrested for attempting to run over cops during vehicle checking

Four men were arrested after they tried to run over a police team at a check post on the Old Delhi Road near Sector 18, police said on Wednesday. All suspects were returning from a birthday party and were completely drunk, police said.

Police said the incident took place at 12.30am on Wednesday. The suspects were coming from Delhi and were signalled to stop when officers noticed that their vehicle had black film over the window panes, police said.

The car initially slowed down but suddenly accelerated in an attempt to escape, police said.

Assistant sub-inspector Krishan Kumar, who was in front of the car, managed to jump away in time and only sustained bruises, police said.

Other team members chased the vehicle and forced it to stop. Police said the driver was unable to manoeuvre the vehicle while trying to escape due to the barricades.

The suspects got involved in a scuffle with the police officers after being pulled out of the car, said investigators.

The suspects, Akash alias Bhola, Surender Tyagi, Ayush Kumar and Vikram were booked under sections 186 (voluntarily obstructing any public servant in discharge of his public functions), 307 (attempt to murder), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector-17/18 police station.

Inspector Haresh Kumar, station house officer of Sector-17/18 police station, said, “Akash was driving the car. The suspects were granted bail from the station.”