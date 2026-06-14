Four family members killed after car rams parked truck on DME

Four members of a family, including a woman and her two children, were killed and two others critically injured after their car rear-ended an allegedly illegally parked truck on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Nuh’s Ferozepur Jhirka on Saturday, police said.

The collision left the SUV wedged beneath a banana-laden truck. Rescue teams took around 30 minutes to extricate the occupants. (HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to police, the deceased were identified as Poonam Jadaun, 37, a resident of Jaipur’s Amer; her daughter Khushi, 16; her son Duggi, 12; and a close relative, Keshav Kumar, 29, of Kotputli, Rajasthan. Poonam’s husband, Jawahar Lal Saini, 62, and her three-and-a-half-year-old son, Chetan, sustained grievous injuries and were shifted to a private hospital in Jaipur after receiving initial treatment at Al-Afia Government Hospital in Mandikhera. Police said Keshav was driving the vehicle.

The accident took place around 6.35am near Baghola village when the black Hyundai Alcazar, bearing a Rajasthan registration number and carrying six family members from Jaipur to Delhi, crashed into a truck loaded with bananas, police said.

According to police, preliminary investigation revealed that the truck had been parked illegally at the spot around 6.24am, barely 11 minutes before the collision. The truck driver allegedly fled the scene after the accident.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The impact left half of the car wedged beneath the truck, completely mangling the vehicle and trapping all occupants inside. After commuters alerted the police control room, police, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials and ambulance teams launched a rescue operation. It took around 30 minutes to extricate the occupants by using a crane to separate the car from the truck and cutting open the wrecked chassis. Four victims were declared dead at the hospital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The impact left half of the car wedged beneath the truck, completely mangling the vehicle and trapping all occupants inside. After commuters alerted the police control room, police, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials and ambulance teams launched a rescue operation. It took around 30 minutes to extricate the occupants by using a crane to separate the car from the truck and cutting open the wrecked chassis. Four victims were declared dead at the hospital. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Poonam’s brother, Somjad, a resident of Rajasthan’s Dholpur, told police, “Early Saturday, we received a call from the police informing us about the accident after which we immediately rushed to Nuh.”

Krishan Kumar, public relations officer of Nuh police, said, “The wrecked car and the truck were seized and removed from the carriageway. The truck driver had parked the vehicle on the expressway haphazardly, and that too without placing any warning sign, reflector or other safety measures required for stationary vehicles.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Police registered an FIR under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Ferozepur Jhirka Sadar police station. The driver was yet to be arrested.