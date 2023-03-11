Four held for assaulting Delhi resident after Holi party

Gurugram: Police on Friday arrested four suspects for allegedly assaulting a Delhi resident who was returning home from a Holi party in Gurugram with his friends on Wednesday. Police said the victim’s car had brushed past a car in a parking lot in Sector 59 after which a group of men chased him for two kilometres and assaulted him.

The incident took place on Golf Course Road at Ghata Crossing around 5pm, police said, adding that they identified the suspects based on a video recording that was shared on the social media on Thursday.

The suspects have been identified as Ankit, Vikas, Arun of Gurugram and Rakesh, a resident of Delhi, police added.

The victim, identified as Aakash Singh, who is in his early 20s and a resident of Beri Wala Bagh in the national capital, suffered injuries, including fractures and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Sector 57, said investigators.

Singh was accompanied by his friends Ankit and Rohtas Prajapati, said police.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that they have identified the remaining suspects and raids are being conducted to nab them at the earliest.

“The cars and SUVs involved in the crime have been identified. Singh was assaulted because he had hit a vehicle of one of the suspects in the parking lot of the Holi party venue,” he said.