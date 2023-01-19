Four held for carrying illegal firearms

Gurugram: Police arrested a 30-year-old arms supplier from Sector 30 for possessing seven country-made pistols and 10 live cartridges on Thursday.

The suspect has been identified as Mohammad Azharuddin (30), a resident of Tauru in Nuh. Police said he was a scrap dealer before but left the business last year after a financial fallout with his cousin brother and began supplying arms.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that Azharuddin was held after a tip-off from a park in Sector 30. “He was waiting to meet another arms supplier when police received a tip-off and he was caught. During interrogation, he revealed that he had bought a country-made pistol for ₹15,000 from a roadside cart near a liquor vend in Tauru and had finalised a deal to sell it for ₹25,000,” he said.

In another incident, three suspects were arrested from Sector 50 on Wednesday night for carrying illegal arms. Police said the suspects were identified as Umed alias Sonu (22), Himanshu (22), and Armaan alias Mukul (19) — all residents of Jharsa.

Sanjeev Balhara, assistant commissioner of police (Sadar), said that the suspects were in car and police seized one country-made pistol, a single-barrel gun and 10 cartridges from their possession.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“During interrogation, Sonu revealed that he got the weapons from a friend three years ago. He said the friend was an arms supplier and he passed away after a heart attack. The suspects were roaming around with the illegal weapons and had shot at a man in Sector 40 on January 16, when he refused to give them a cigarette,” ACP Balhara said.

Police said the crime units are patrolling areas ahead of Republic Day and have stepped up their operations against illegal arms trade in the city. Teams are also keeping a tab on suppliers of illegal arms who are currently out on bail, police added.