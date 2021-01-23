Four members of a gang held for 20 robbery, snatching cases

Four members of a gang — allegedly involved in over 20 cases of robberies, snatching, and giving lift and looting cases in the city — have been arrested, the police said on Friday.

On January 11, police had received a complaint from one Deepak Pandey, a resident of Delhi, who works in a private company in Udyog Vihar, wherein he alleged that he had gone to Sector 14 to withdraw ₹10 lakh from his company’s account. While he was returning with the cash, three men took him hostage at gunpoint and snatched his bag and other valuables near Sector 14 crossing.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that they formed teams and handed over the investigation to the crime investigation agency of Sector 17. “We had received multiple complaints of robbery and loot. The gang members used to stand outside private banks and kept a close watch on people coming out with bags. They had robbed more than 20 victims and at least 10 of them were robbed on the pretext of giving them a lift,” he said

The suspects were arrested from Bank Market in Sector 14 on Thursday while they were tailing another victim who was carrying ₹4 lakh cash, said police.

The suspects were identified as Shravan Kumar (34) of Hisar, Sandeep Kumar (28) of Bahadurgarh, Suresh Singh (38) of Jhajjar and Surender Singh alias Sonu (35) of Jhajjar.

Sangwan said the suspects have confessed and have revealed that there were eight members in their gang. “We have identified the remaining suspects and they will be arrested very soon,” he said.

The suspects allegedly used to share the task — one of them remained inside the bank and passed on information to other gang members and many times sent pictures to identify the victim — following which four others on two different motorbikes followed and robbed them. Four such incidents have been reported in the last one month from Sector 14, said police.

KK Rao, commissioner of police, rewarded Sector 17 crime investigation agency for their speedy work and cracking most of the crime cases handed over to them. “The team has arrested more than 20 criminals in the last one year and has been active throughout. They have set an example for other teams,” he said.