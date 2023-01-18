Four nabbed for extorting money from Ggm doctor

Gurugram: Four suspects, including a woman, were arrested for allegedly abducting a doctor by dragging him inside a car in Sector 40 and then extorting money by using his mobile wallet, police said on Wednesday.

According to investigators, the doctor was taking a walk near his residence in Sector 40 on the evening of January 7, when the incident took place.

They said the suspects, after dragging him inside the car, took him around 200 metres away from the spot and extorted money. After the victim, identified as Kashyap Vashistha (28), transferred around ₹25,000 to bank accounts whose details were shared by the suspects, they pushed him out of the car, said police.

On Vashishta’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the suspects under Section 34 (common intention), 365 (abduction) and 384 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 40 police station on Tuesday, said police.

Police said that the victim had submitted a written complaint the next day after the incident, but it was registered only after an inquiry in which his allegations were found to be true and it was ascertained that the money was transferred from his bank account to three other accounts via unified payments interface (UPI).

A senior police officer said that the four suspects were arrested and brought to the police station to join the investigation.

“We tracked the suspects with the help of the account details in which the money was transferred. They confessed to the crime and handed over the money that was extorted from Kashyap. We are investigating whether they had an enmity with the doctor or targeted him randomly,” the officer said.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of the Gurugram police, said that further investigations are underway in the case.