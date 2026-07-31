Four new crime branch units formed after rapid growth in new areas of Ggm, F’bad

Four new crime branch units have been established in Gurugram and Faridabad to control criminal activities in newly developed sectors, police officers said on Thursday.

Officials said the move is aimed at reducing response time, ensuring quicker investigation and strengthening the local intelligence network.

Police said three units have been established in Gurugram, including Sector 65, Bilaspur and the Border unit, while one has been established in Faridabad’s Sector 16. The new additions take Gurugram’s fleet to 14 and Faridabad’s to 13. At least 90 to 100 police personnel of various ranks are deployed in these new units, added officials.

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Senior police officers said new units were formed after an assessment of crime patterns, rapid development in new areas, where incidents of robbery, vehicle theft, murder, snatching, burglary, drug smuggling and other serious crimes are being reported frequently.

Officials said the move is aimed at reducing response time, ensuring quicker investigation and strengthening the local intelligence network.

Police officers said on Sohna Road, Golf Course Extension Road, Badshahpur and adjoining areas, various upscale residential societies, corporate offices, business parks and other commercial establishments have come up in the last few years; hence, the Sector 65 unit was formed.

The Bilaspur crime branch unit has been tasked with Pachgaon and the surrounding industrial belt, where thefts from factories and warehouses are frequently reported.

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{{^usCountry}} The Border unit will operate in areas along Dwarka Expressway. Drug smuggling, vehicle thefts, robberies and movement of inter-state criminals were observed in this area in the last two years after the expressway opened for public use in March 2024, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Border unit will operate in areas along Dwarka Expressway. Drug smuggling, vehicle thefts, robberies and movement of inter-state criminals were observed in this area in the last two years after the expressway opened for public use in March 2024, police said. {{/usCountry}}

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Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said development, increasing population, and growth in residential areas resulted in the formation of the new units. “Policing will be further strengthened as per need in the future,” he added.

Formation of six new police stations at Gwal Pahadi, Sector 93, Sector 46 and Haily Mandi and two additional Cybercrime police stations in east and west zones are already in the pipeline for Gurugram, he added.