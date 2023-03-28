Gurugram: Unidentified suspects were booked for allegedly stealing valuables of two pilots from a guest house in Sector 38, Gurugram police said on Monday.

Gadgets stolen from guest house in Sector 38

Police said the theft incident came to light when the two pilots woke up on Sunday morning to find the doors of their rooms open.

Investigators said the victims, identified as Ashish Lamuwel Jadhav and Anuradha, were staying in the guest house in two separate rooms for the past three months for a training course. They said the duo had gone to sleep at about 6am. However, one of them got up at 6.40am to discover that their gadgets were missing.

On Jadhav’s complaint, an FIR against the unidentified suspects was registered under Section 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Gurugram Sadar police station on Sunday evening, said police.

Jadhav alleged in the FIR that his two iPads, two mobile phones, a laptop and a digital watch of a foreign brand were stolen, while his colleague’s laptop and iPhone were missing.

Police said both had come from Mumbai for their training.

Inspector Ved Parkash, station house officer (SHO) of Gurugram Sadar police station, said they have gathered CCTV camera footage of the guest house. “One suspect has been spotted in the footage. We are trying to ascertain his identity and arrest him at the earliest,” he said.