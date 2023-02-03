Ggm admin takes steps to ensure adequate infra before G20 meet

Ahead of the three-day G20 summit meeting in March in the city, the Gurugram deputy commissioner on Thursday inspected the heritage transport museum at Tauru as part of preparations being made to ensure adequate facilities and infrastructure at the site, officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apart from the heritage transport museum, camera museum in Sector 29 and Sultanpur bird sanctuary are places where the delegates from G20 countries are likely to visit, DC Nishant Yadav said. The transport museum showcases the evolution of transport in India, and has been built on an area of over 90,000 square feet spread over four floors. It houses exhibition galleries, a library and reference centre, conference rooms, a mini auditorium and other amenities.

“The proposed working group meeting on anti-corruption will be held at Hotel Leela from March 1 to March 3. The delegates will be taking an educational tour of the city on March 4 and the objective of the government is to make them aware about the culture, history and traditions of the state and this region,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority is also upgrading and repairing the road connecting Signature tower crossing on National Highway with Huda City centre and further up to Museo Camera near DLF Galleria market ahead of the G20 meeting.