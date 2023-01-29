Ggm cops book 3 owners of nightclub from where drugs were seized

Gurugram: The management of Casa Danza nightclub in Udyog Vihar from where narcotic substances were seized and blood samples of 288 party-goers taken during a police raid on Saturday, will be summoned for questioning in a day or two, said Gurugram police on Sunday.

Police said that they are completing legal formalities and will serve a notice to the nightclub management for joining the investigation at the earliest.

Investigators said that on the basis of a preliminary investigation, three owners, three managers and other staff have been booked in an FIR registered under sections 21, 22, 25, 27 and 27 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Udyog Vihar police station on Saturday.

The club management was contacted by HT but a woman who picked up the call said that no one was available to speak to the media. Police said the club is presently shut.

Police said they are trying to track the suspects who got the drugs inside the club premises.

Anil Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Udyog Vihar police station, said they will seek permission from senior officers on Monday to interrogate the nightclub management. “We are also completing the formalities to send the blood samples collected from 288 persons at the spot for an analysis as soon as possible,” he said.

Police said that the blood samples will be sent to the forensic science laboratory in Madhuban and experts will be requested to prepare a report at the earliest.

Overall, 6.3 grams of cocaine and 10.67 grams of hashish were found below a table on the ground floor, 6.3 grams of heroin was found from a counter drawer on the first floor, besides six packets of MDMA weighing four grams each and four marijuana joints were among the psychotropic substances seized during the raid which started at about 2am on Saturday and lasted for 12 hours.

A senior police officer said that a dedicated team visited the nightclub several times in the last two months to gather details and identify the suspects. “They had entered the club multiple times as party-goers after paying hefty entry fees but were waiting for the perfect chance to carry out the raid to ensure that drugs were recovered,” he said.

“On Friday night, we got confirmation about the presence of contrabands after which more than 150 police personnel carried out the raid. They were led by assistant commissioners of police Preet Pal Sangwan (crime-I), Manoj Kumar (Udyog Vihar) and Kavita (east) along with the SHO of Udyog Vihar and inspectors of four crime teams,” the officer said.

Police said that the majority of the guests came from Delhi and only a handful were from Gurugram.

“The club was running for several years but the ownership had changed a year ago. A musical week was organised from January 23 to January 29 during which Indian and foreign musicians were scheduled to perform at the nightclub. On Friday night, a US-based DJ entertained the crowd,” the police officer added.