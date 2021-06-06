Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gurugram won't dismantle temporary health infra
Gurugram won't dismantle temporary health infra

Rajeev Nagpal, general manager, Haryana Roadways Engineering Corporation (HREC), said, "As we know, that a third wave might hit us in the near future, we are not dismantling the temporary Covid care centres set up inside the 16 buses. These buses were equipped with six beds each, oxygen supply, AC and other medical facilities for Covid-19 patients. If required, we will set up more such buses."
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
UPDATED ON JUN 07, 2021 09:25 PM IST
Last week, the district administration decided that temporary Covid-19 hospitals with oxygen supply in Gurugram will also be used treating non-Covid patients.(ANI file photo)

To tackle a possible third wave of Covid-19, Gurugram will not dismantle temporary health infrastructure in the district. Around 16 buses that were converted into temporary Covid care centres with oxygen beds have now been kept at the depot and will be used if needed during the upcoming wave, according to the officials.

Rajeev Nagpal, general manager, Haryana Roadways Engineering Corporation (HREC), said, “As we know, that a third wave might hit us in the near future, we are not dismantling the temporary Covid care centres set up inside the 16 buses. These buses were equipped with six beds each, oxygen supply, AC and other medical facilities for Covid-19 patients. If required, we will set up more such buses.”

The HREC had converted old buses into temporary Covid care facilities to be used at government hospitals, and five minibuses were converted into ambulances, during the peak of the second wave of Covid-19. Last week, the district administration decided that temporary Covid-19 hospitals with oxygen supply in Gurugram will also be used treating non-Covid patients.

On May 17, 2021, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated a 300-bed facility in the city to aid in the fight the coronavirus at the Tau Devi Lal stadium. Officials said that the government facility in the stadium was launched with an aim to treat patients in rural areas that were witnessing a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the Gurugram administration is working on increasing the number of beds and healthcare professionals at these centres, to cater to the demands of non-Covid patients, too.

gurugram
