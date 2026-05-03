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Ggm: IMD issues yellow alert for thunderstorms

Gurugram may see relief from heat with thunderstorms and hailstorms forecasted this week, while power cuts and poor air quality persist.

Published on: May 03, 2026 04:16 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Gurugram residents might get relief from the heat as the city is likely to receive thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds on Sunday, and hailstorms coupled with a light spell of rain on Monday and Tuesday due to a western disturbance, according to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast issued on Saturday.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 36.9 degrees Celsius on Saturday, 2.7 degrees above normal and a minimum of 26.1°C. (HT)

The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for Sunday due to anticipated thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, followed by a two-day orange alert due to hailstorms and a brief rain spell on Monday and Tuesday.

“The brief interruption in the intense summer spell is expected to bring partial relief for residents from heat wave conditions in the following week, when the mercury will likely settle between 32 to 34°C.,” a senior IMD official said.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 36.9 degrees Celsius on Saturday, 2.7 degrees above normal and a minimum of 26.1°C. According to the IMD’s bulletin, there will be no significant changes in temperatures over the next 24 hours, but thereafter, drop by 2-4 degrees until Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the air quality index rose to 154 (poor) on Saturday, up from 118 (moderate) on Friday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s daily bulletin.

 
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