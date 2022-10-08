Ghaziabad cops form eight teams to crack Nehru Nagar robbery

Ghaziabad: Ghaziabad police said that they have formed eight teams and are trying to trace the gang of armed robbers who entered a house in Nehru Nagar-3 locality on Friday afternoon and escaped with cash and jewellery worth about ₹23 lakh, while holding hostage a mother-daughter duo while assaulting them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police said that they are yet to get any major clues but have questioned about seven to eight people who are known to the family members of Raman Sareen, whose wife Geeta and daughter Vidhi, were taken hostage by the robbers during the incident.

“Several teams have already started working on the CCTV footage of the locations from where the gang arrived to commit the crime. Electronic surveillance methods have also been roped in. It is suspected that the gang had information about the cash and jewellery at the house,” said Nipun Agarwal, superintendent of police (city 1).

“Those who have been interrogated are not suspects but were called for questioning to get details about the probable suspects,” SP Agarwal added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The three members of the gang stayed at Sareen’s house for about 50 minutes during which they beat up the two women and tied them up with tapes while searching for valuables at home.

Three robbers barged on the first floor of the house where the women stayed while two of their accomplices stood guard outside the house. They entered the house on the pretext of handing over a cheque book.

The police said that senior officers from Meerut zone also reviewed the progress of the robbery case on Saturday and directed the Ghaziabad police to trace the gang at the earliest.