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Girl 'harassed' by cabbies after car-taxi collision in Gurugram; family alleges police inaction

Girl 'harassed' by cabbies after car-taxi collision in Gurugram; family alleges police inaction

Published on: May 08, 2026 02:12 pm IST
PTI |
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Gurugram, Following a collision between a private car and a cab on Sohna Road here, a group of taxi drivers allegedly harassed a girl travelling in the car and assaulted its driver, with the girl's mother claiming that even after police arrived at the scene, they failed to take action and the victim was forced to reach a compromise.

Girl 'harassed' by cabbies after car-taxi collision in Gurugram; family alleges police inaction

The girl's mother shared the ordeal in a post on social media. Taking cognisance of the matter, the police have initiated an investigation and legal action will be taken based on the facts that emerge, a senior officer said on Friday.

In the post, the woman said her daughter a student of Class 12 was travelling in their private car when it collided with a taxi. Subsequently, a group of cabbies allegedly mobbed the car and repeatedly tried to open its door. Terrified, the girl locked herself inside, crying as she reached out to her mother for help.

The cabbies also allegedly assaulted the car driver.

The girl called her mother and informed her about the incident. The woman alleged that they called the police around 20 times, but instead of responding promptly, the police team reached the spot after 37 minutes, leaving her daughter to endure alleged harassment of taxi drivers.

A X user wrote on the thread, "Truly harrowing, a 37-minutes wait when a child is surrounded and being intimidated is an unacceptable failure of the emergency system in Gurugram in broad daylight. We get deliveries within 10 mins but the police take almost 40 mins."

A senior police officer said, "This matter has come to the attention of the social media team. An investigation is underway. It is also being determined why the police team took so long to arrive at the scene. Legal action will be taken based on the facts that emerge from the investigation."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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