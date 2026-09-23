Residents living along the Dwarka Expressway will now have access to public transport with the Gurugram City Bus Limited (GMCBL) launching a new service between IMT Manesar and Bajghera, officials said. The 24-kilometre route will run along the Dwarka Expressway and will later be extended to Dwarka Sector 21 metro station.

GMCBL launches bus service on Dwarka Expressway, links IMT Manesar

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Two CNG buses, each with a capacity of 50 passengers, have initially been deployed on the route following demand from residents of Bajghera, Sector 113 and housing societies along the expressway, GMCBL officials said. The fare will range from ₹10 to ₹30, depending on the distance travelled.

Naresh Kumar, depot manager, GMCBL, said the route will improve connectivity between Manesar, Gurugram, Dwarka Expressway and Delhi, particularly for residents of housing societies. “The bus service will be initially run till Bajghera, but once permission is obtained from authorities in Delhi, it will be extended up to Dwarka. We plan to introduce more e-buses on these routes, which are expected to be delivered soon,” he said.

The buses will stop at Bajghera, Sectors 109, 106, Dwarka Expressway Daultabad, Sector 100, Sector 99/100, Sector 37 D, Dwarka E-way Harsaru Chowk, Kherki Daula Toll Plaza, Vatika Chowk, Rampura Chowk, Sector 1 IMT Manesar and IMT Chowk.

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{{^usCountry}} Buses will leave IMT Manesar for Bajghera at 8.25am, 8.45am, 11.20am, 11.40am, 2.20pm, 2.40pm, 4.55pm and 5.15pm. In the reverse direction, departures from Bajghera are scheduled at 9.40am, 10am, 12.40pm, 1pm, 3.35pm, 3.55pm, 6.35pm and 6.55pm. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Buses will leave IMT Manesar for Bajghera at 8.25am, 8.45am, 11.20am, 11.40am, 2.20pm, 2.40pm, 4.55pm and 5.15pm. In the reverse direction, departures from Bajghera are scheduled at 9.40am, 10am, 12.40pm, 1pm, 3.35pm, 3.55pm, 6.35pm and 6.55pm. {{/usCountry}}

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Rakesh Rana, founder of United Gurugram RWA, said Sector 113 residents had submitted a memorandum to the state government and GMDA CEO PC Meena a few days earlier demanding the route.

“A large number of residents from Manesar, Bajghera and those living in condominiums along the Dwarka expressway will benefit from this route,” he said, adding that the service would also benefit people travelling to Delhi for work and studies once extended to Dwarka.