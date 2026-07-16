The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has asked the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) to stop the construction of a dump yard on land earmarked for a sewage treatment plant (STP) in Sector 107, officials said on Wednesday. The authority said it has already purchased the land from MCG and floated a tender for the project, which forms part of the Yamuna Action Plan.

GMDA asks MCG to halt dump yard work at Sector 107 STP site

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GMDA officials said construction activity by an MCG contractor on around one acre of the site has continued despite the authority asking the civic body to halt the work.

“This site has been proposed for the construction of an STP, and we have already purchased the land from MCG, and payment has also been made. We recently came to know that construction work on a part of the site is being carried out and visited the spot. It came to our notice that an MCG contractor has excavated the site for construction of a dump yard on around one acre of land. We have written to the civic agency urging them to halt the construction work,” a GMDA official said, asking not to be named.

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{{^usCountry}} The authority has also placed the matter before GMDA chief executive officer PC Meena for intervention. “The one-acre plot where the dump yard is proposed to be constructed will make it difficult for the development of the STP, as a large part of this land is uneven,” the official added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The authority has also placed the matter before GMDA chief executive officer PC Meena for intervention. “The one-acre plot where the dump yard is proposed to be constructed will make it difficult for the development of the STP, as a large part of this land is uneven,” the official added. {{/usCountry}}

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A senior GMDA official said the authority has asked MCG to clear and vacate the site. “They have been asked to shift the activity elsewhere, and as of now, they have said that they will do so,” he said. [timeline for vacating the one-acre site?]

GMDA plans to construct a 500 MLD STP in two phases at Sector 107 to cater to Sectors 81 to 115. According to GMDA estimates, anticipated water discharge in these sectors will be 384 MLD, with sewage generation pegged at 307 MLD.

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Despite multiple attempts by HT, Sunder Sheoran, executive engineer, MCG, did not respond to requests for comment.