GMDA calls for strict action against encroachments and illegal constructions

Sudhir Rajpal, chief executive officer, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), and Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA), on Friday, directed estate officers and officials to strictly act against encroachments and unauthorised constructions in controlled areas declared by the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) in both districts. Rajpal issued the directives during a meeting of the enforcement monitoring committee which he chaired.

He further said that encroachments on FMDA or GMDA right of way will be addressed by the estate officers of the respective authorities, along with the concerned municipal corporation. He also said that unauthorized construction will be mapped on satellite imagery by the GIS division and the data will be regularly provided to the enforcement teams to act upon.

“This data should be regularly monitored to track any illegal colonisation/construction. The enforcement teams should utilize this information to ensure that issues of unauthorized construction can be timely dealt with,” Rajpal said. The Ceo further said that fortnightly meetings will be conducted to track all enforcement work carried out by the authorities.

Friday’s meeting was attended by Madhusmita Moitra, chief town planner, GMDA, Sudhir Chauhan, chief town planner, FMDA, Rajender Sharma, district town planner (enforcement), and Sultan Singh, head GIS division, GMDA, among other officials.

