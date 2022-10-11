GMDA CEO directs installation of identity boards on Gurugram roads by October-end

Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Monday asked civic agencies in the city to ensure that boards identifying road ownership are installed by the end of October, officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to them, GMDA CEO Sudhir Rajpal on Monday met with officials from different agencies and directed them to complete the work as mandated chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar last month.

GMDA officials said that boards are being installed to ensure better clarity and awareness among citizens about the agencies responsible for the maintenance of various city roads. The agencies will install these colour-coded boards on the roads they are responsible for.

“All road developing authorities are working on this mandate outlined by the chief minister and GMDA is closely tracking the project’s progress. Road asset IDs pertaining to every department have been shared with the officials and installation of the colour-coded informatory signboards is underway across the city,” said Sudhir Rajpal, CEO, GMDA.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A GMDA spokesperson said that each agency has been assigned a unique colour code for their respective sign boards. The boards will mention the asset ID of the road, the name of the agency responsible and a helpline number for citizens to call to convey a grievance or issue pertaining to road infrastructure and development.

According to GMDA officials, the authority has so far installed approximately 100 signboards on its roads and is in the process of installing the rest on the remaining 88.

Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) and Haryana State Agriculture Marketing Board (HSAMB) have already installed the road signage on all their 66 and 26 roads respectively. According to officials, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) maintains approximately 550 roads in GMDA areas and the civic body has already installed the requisite boards on 40 of them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Of the 20 roads maintained by Municipal Corporation of Manesar in GMDA areas, the civic body has installed boards on 16. Officials in the Public Works Department B&R said that of the 39 roads under their jurisdiction, 14 have got the boards.

Meanwhile, Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran has floated tenders for the installation of boards on its 69 roads, officials said.