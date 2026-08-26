GMDA CEO inspects stretches affected by waterlogging

Gurugram:

Meena directed officials to take permanent measures to prevent flooding in these areas, officials said.

A day after waterlogging was reported on several roads and in areas across the city, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) CEO inspected the affected locations on Tuesday.

GMDA CEO PC Meena inspected several locations, including Subash Chowk, Vatika Chowk, Airia Mall and places in Old City, officials said.

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Meena directed officials to take permanent measures to prevent flooding in these areas, officials said.

A senior GMDA official said Meena directed officials to construct a sump and install an additional pumping system to facilitate stormwater diversion at Subash Chowk, which was inundated on Monday afternoon. He also directed that super sucker machines be deployed in the area to desilt the sewage and other stormwater drains. Directions were also issued to ensure the functioning of rainwater harvesting systems.

At Vatika Chowk, Meena directed officials to maximise the diversion of stormwater into the leg 4 drain to reduce the load on the Badshahpur Drain.

A GMDA spokesperson said that Meena also inspected the area in front of Airia Mall on Sohna Road. After reviewing the situation, he directed that, as an immediate measure, a pumping arrangement be put in place to discharge the accumulated water into nearby ponds/johads. He said that as a long-term solution, the water would subsequently be diverted into the surface drain proposed along the Sector 68/69 road.

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{{^usCountry}} While inspecting Medanta Road, the adjoining underpass and Tau Devi Lal Stadium, he directed officials to connect all existing surface drains with the new drain to ensure continuous discharge of stormwater, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While inspecting Medanta Road, the adjoining underpass and Tau Devi Lal Stadium, he directed officials to connect all existing surface drains with the new drain to ensure continuous discharge of stormwater, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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The root causes of waterlogging must be identified and addressed through permanent engineering solutions. There is a need for close coordination among all concerned departments to ensure an effective stormwater management system across Gurugram,” said Meena.

When asked about the heavy waterlogging reported on Monday, Meena said that intense rainfall overwhelmed the storm water drains but the water was cleared in next four to five hours.

On Monday, the city witnessed around 80 mm of rainfall, resulting in the collapse of drainage and road infrastructure and causing a major traffic gridlock, forcing thousands of commuters to spend hours on roads.