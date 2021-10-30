Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
An enforcement team of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GDMA) on Saturday cleared a green belt along MG Road from Dronacharya Metro Station to Neel Kanth hospital, where several illegal structures had cropped up
GMDA clears geen belt on MG road
Updated on Oct 30, 2021 10:45 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

An enforcement team of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GDMA) on Saturday cleared a green belt along MG Road from Dronacharya Metro Station to Neel Kanth hospital, where several illegal structures had cropped up.

GMDA officials said around 50 small and large structures that had come up illegally were demolished as they were constructed on the green belt in violation of rules.

Six eateries, four rooms, four mobile cafeterias, two nurseries, two shops of building material suppliers and several other such structures set up illegally were removed from the green belt.

Sandeep Lot, junior engineer, GMDA, said the authority received complaints from local residents regarding the shops, vends and eateries that had come upon the green belt, following which they took action against the illegal structures.

“The green belt was encroached upon illegally and all the structures were removed during the drive. The owners were asked to remove their goods and items first, after which the demolition was carried out,” said Lot.

Officials from the enforcement team further said that illegal structures along MG Road and around Sikanderpur will be removed in the coming days. “Wherever green belts and government land has encroached illegally, it will be cleared. We also request the residents to inform the enforcement wings of different agencies about any such structures that have come up illegally,” said Lot.

