GMDA finds logs, walls in stormwater drains, blame dumping for waterlogging

Gurugram Gurugram received 35mm of rainfall on Wednesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) said it found wooden logs, construction debris and remnants of walls in stormwater drains it cleaned over the past week, citing the same as reason for waterlogging in residential colonies of Palam Vihar during the intense spell of rainfall on Wednesday.

An authority official said that an inspection of drains was done last Friday after a spell of heavy rain caused waterlogging in several residential areas, despite cleaning and desilting them over the past few months.

“We were surprised to find a small wall inside a stormwater drain near Tigra village that had not been removed after cleaning the silt. Another obstacle was found in the stormwater drain near Tigra village, where construction debris was dumped inside the drain in large quantity. It was due to these issues that waterlogging took place in Mayfield Garden and adjoining areas,” a senior GMDA official, requesting anonymity, said.

He said that these obstacles have been removed and they expect the situation to improve.

GMDA officials said that they also found wooden logs in a stormwater drain near Krishna Chowk in Palam Vihar, which blocked water and caused silt and garbage inside the drain to block the flow of monsoon water. “These blockages have also been removed and directions have been issued that all such critical points be checked. We also appeal to residents to ensure that garbage is not thrown on roadside as most of the plastic enters the drains and blocks the flow of water,” he said.

Many residential areas in the city have been waterlogged due to rain since the past week.

“We have deployed personnel and machinery across the city to prevent waterlogging. Road gullies and chutes have been constructed alongside roads to divert the water. We have also diverted water in shallow areas in the Aravallis to ensure that it does not flood the city,” the official cited above said.