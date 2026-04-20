GMDA flags 72 trees on Gurugram roads as accident risks, seeks felling

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has identified 72 trees on the city’s 17 sector roads and requested the forest department to fell them, citing their location on carriageways and near footpaths as significant accident risks, officials said on Sunday.

Survey across 17 sector roads cites hazard from trees on carriageways; civic body plans 10x afforestation as compensation after removal (Parveen Kumar/HT)

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They added that GMDA will conduct an afforestation drive to compensate for felling these trees. A senior GMDA official said that these trees are located on roads witnessing heavy traffic, and pose potential safety risks for motorists.

According to a survey by GMDA’s urban environment division, the identified trees are located along high-traffic corridors in sectors 43-44, 30-31, 57-57A, 15-15A, Mor Chowk to Sohna Chowk, sectors 18-19, Sheetla Mata Road, sectors 5-6, New Colony to Pataudi Chowk, Bhuteshwar mandir to Basai Chowk, Old Railway Road near sectors 4-7, sectors 84–95, 68, 69, 70, 85, 88 and 90, including stretches leading towards the Dwarka Expressway and major chowks.

The survey revealed that the majority of these trees are Kikar, while other species include Neem, Peepal, Jamun, Shisham, Alstonia, Shahtut and others. “The survey identified 72 trees that pose potential hazards for motorists. We will plant 10 times the number of trees felled as compensatory afforestation,” said the GMDA official quoted above.

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Trees near footpaths and carriageways flagged on 17 roads; civic body says storms and weak roots increase risks, plans compensatory planting (Parveen Kumar/HT)

{{^usCountry}} Authority officials said that due to the concretisation of roads and footpaths, the roots of the trees on the roads weaken, and they often get uprooted during storms. “The trees will be removed to ensure the safety of motorists,” they added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authority officials said that due to the concretisation of roads and footpaths, the roots of the trees on the roads weaken, and they often get uprooted during storms. “The trees will be removed to ensure the safety of motorists,” they added. {{/usCountry}}

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Last October, a 21-year-old youth died in Sector 12 after his car rammed into a tree while trying to avoid a crash with another car. In November 2025, a car crashed into a tree in Sohna, killing one 30-year-old man in the accident. In September 2024, two students were killed when their car hit a tree and overturned after they took a sharp turn to avoid another car.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhishek Behl ...Read More Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city. Read Less

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