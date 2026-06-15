The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has floated a ₹46.45 lakh tender for the removal of debris and accumulated dust along master roads in Sectors 81 to 95, officials said on Saturday, as part of a year-long drive aimed at preventing illegal dumping of construction and demolition waste and reducing monsoon-related waterlogging. GMDA floats ₹46L tender to clear debris on Gurugram sec 81-95 roads

According to officials, the tender has been opened for bidding till June 16. While routine cleaning work will continue to remain with the Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM), GMDA will undertake debris removal on key stretches ahead of the monsoon season.

“The sanitary conditions on these stretches will remain a priority throughout the year, with debris disposal taken up periodically to keep the full width of the road usable for commuting,” a senior GMDA official said, requesting anonymity.

Officials said the authority has estimated the removal of 2,500 cubic metres of excavated soil and debris during the year. The project also includes deployment of sewer suction pump sets with 8,000-litre tankers during the rainy season.

“Through earthmovers and mechanical sweeping, accumulated dust will be transported to identified dumping sites located within 5 km of range,” the official added.

Residents welcomed the move but said dust accumulation remains a persistent issue. Praveen Malik, president of the Rising Homes society’s residents’ welfare association, said loose soil from undeveloped green belts and central verges contributes to dust build-up.

“Despite repeated complaints to authorities, the roads dividing sectors 92/95 and 93/94 have heaps of dust lying along their edges. The dust bowls emanating from large vehicle volumes on the stretches often deteriorate local air quality,” Malik said.

Mayank Chauhan, a resident of Godrej Frontier Society, said accumulated dust and debris reduce carriageway width and increase accident risks. “Stretches heading to Elan Miracle Mall adjacent to the Dwarka expressway too face similar problems,” he said.

Nijesh Manderna, executive engineer of MCM, said, “Area-wise teams have been formed to routinely clear accumulated dust. A tender for larger sanitary measures, including road sweeping, is currently underway.”