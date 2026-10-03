GMDA floats 776 crore SPR elevated road project tender, CM holds project review

Gurugram:

GMDA chief engineer Pravin Chaudhary said the authority plans to construct a four-lane elevated corridor in each direction between Vatika Chowk and NH-48. (HT Archive)

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Thursday floated a tender for construction of the first phase of the elevated Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) from Vatika Chowk to the Dwarka Expressway cloverleaf on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, officials said.

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The 4.23km elevated road will be constructed at a cost of ₹776 crore under the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode. The project is expected to be completed within 30 months from the date of allotment of the work, GMDA officials said.

The elevated road is expected to improve traffic flow and reduce bottlenecks at major intersections in sectors 69, 70, 71/72, 70/75, 71/74, 75/75A and 74/74A, the authority said. Traffic studies and population projections carried out by GMDA indicate that the junctions will require grade separation within the next 10 years as hourly traffic is expected to exceed 10,000 car units.

GMDA chief engineer Pravin Chaudhary said the authority plans to construct a four-lane elevated corridor in each direction between Vatika Chowk and NH-48. The design also includes 3+3-lane primary service roads and 2+2-lane secondary service roads.

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{{^usCountry}} “The elevated road will also have second-level access roads for commuters towards the Sector 75 and 75A roads and another access road towards Tulip Chowk. This road will allow seamless movement of vehicles between the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway and Sohna Road and also reduce congestion on the existing stretch,” Chaudhary said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The elevated road will also have second-level access roads for commuters towards the Sector 75 and 75A roads and another access road towards Tulip Chowk. This road will allow seamless movement of vehicles between the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway and Sohna Road and also reduce congestion on the existing stretch,” Chaudhary said. {{/usCountry}}

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The elevated road will have multiple ramps, loops and surface-level U-turns to facilitate signal-free movement. The last date for submission of bids is November 18, officials said.

GMDA officials said the SPR project was also discussed during a review meeting chaired by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini at the PWD Guest House in Gurugram on Friday.

GMDA CEO PC Meena said the second phase includes a grade-separated dynamic interchange at Vatika Chowk, while the third phase envisages an 8.5km elevated corridor from Vatika Chowk to Ghata. Detailed project reports for both phases are under preparation, he added.

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To be sure, in March this year the authority had floated a tender for the project at the cost of ₹755 crore, however, it was cancelled later in June as the state government had wanted changes to be incorporated in the request for proposal (RFP) document.

During the meeting, Saini directed officials to expedite work on the Sheetla Mata Medical College and Hospital, with civil works scheduled for completion by December, and prepare for its early operationalisation.

He also directed officials to strengthen Gurugram’s drainage network and called for more rainwater harvesting structures and the creation of large ponds and drainage provisions in green belts.