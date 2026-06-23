The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Sunday floated a tender to appoint a consultant to draft a detailed project report (DPR) for the 5-km elevated road project on Golf Course Extension Road from Ghata to Vatika Chowk, officials said.

GMDA floats DPR tender for Ghata-Vatika elevated road on Golf Course Extn

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According to the tender document, the appointed consultant would carry out a topographic survey of the stretch, gather data regarding the road, dividers, stormwater drains, and existing trees, as well as details about the road surface, footpaths, and intersections, it added.

The document added that the consultant must also test the soil, conduct surveys on light and heavy vehicle movement, design intersections, and survey locations for road-safety equipment.

The authority plans to construct a 10-km stretch from Ghata to the Delhi-Jaipur Highway (NH-48) via Vatika Chowk in three phases.

A GMDA official said the authority plans to construct the entire Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) from Ghata to NH-48 in three phases: Phase-I from Vatika Chowk to NH-48, Phase-2 from Ghata to Vatika Chowk, and Phase-3 would be the construction of a clover leaf structure for connecting the two elevated roads.

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{{^usCountry}} In March this year, GMDA floated a ₹755-crore tender for the construction of the Vatika Chowk to NH-48 stretch, but the tender was withdrawn earlier this month due to technical reasons. It is likely to be refloated soon, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In March this year, GMDA floated a ₹755-crore tender for the construction of the Vatika Chowk to NH-48 stretch, but the tender was withdrawn earlier this month due to technical reasons. It is likely to be refloated soon, said officials. {{/usCountry}}