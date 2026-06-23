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GMDA floats DPR tender for Ghata-Vatika elevated road on Golf Course Extn

GMDA issued a tender for a consultant to draft a DPR for a 5-km elevated road on Golf Course Extension Road, aiming to construct the Southern Peripheral Road in phases.

Updated on: Jun 23, 2026 09:04 AM IST
By Abhishek Behl
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The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Sunday floated a tender to appoint a consultant to draft a detailed project report (DPR) for the 5-km elevated road project on Golf Course Extension Road from Ghata to Vatika Chowk, officials said.

GMDA floats DPR tender for Ghata-Vatika elevated road on Golf Course Extn
GMDA floats DPR tender for Ghata-Vatika elevated road on Golf Course Extn

According to the tender document, the appointed consultant would carry out a topographic survey of the stretch, gather data regarding the road, dividers, stormwater drains, and existing trees, as well as details about the road surface, footpaths, and intersections, it added.

The document added that the consultant must also test the soil, conduct surveys on light and heavy vehicle movement, design intersections, and survey locations for road-safety equipment.

The authority plans to construct a 10-km stretch from Ghata to the Delhi-Jaipur Highway (NH-48) via Vatika Chowk in three phases.

A GMDA official said the authority plans to construct the entire Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) from Ghata to NH-48 in three phases: Phase-I from Vatika Chowk to NH-48, Phase-2 from Ghata to Vatika Chowk, and Phase-3 would be the construction of a clover leaf structure for connecting the two elevated roads.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhishek Behl

Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city.

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