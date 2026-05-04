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GMDA hires contractor for pothole repairs in Sectors 1–23 for 2 years

₹6.5 crore allocated; move follows complaints, revives HSVP model, while citywide drain desilting and waste clearance drives begin.

Published on: May 04, 2026 06:48 am IST
By Abhishek Behl
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The Gurugram metropolitan development authority (GMDA) has hired a contractor for fixing potholes and damaged stretches on the master roads in sectors one to 23. Officials said the tender has been awarded for two years, during which manpower will remain available for basic repair.

Continuous manpower assured; similar contracts planned citywide, alongside maintenance works like slab repairs and vegetation removal. (HT Archive)

“We have a hired a contractor for two years for immediate repair of roads in sectors one to 23. An estimate of 6.5 crore will be spent on such repairs. Similar contractors will be hired for rest of the sectors soon,” said a senior GMDA official.

GMDA officials said that the contractor has been hired following several complaints lodged by residents regarding broken roads and potholes. The development took place following the trend by Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), which used to permanently keep a contractor on job to fix potholes and damaged stretches of road, when it maintained the residential sectors in the city prior to 2018.

“HSVP had a practice of deploying permanent manpower for this work but this practice was stopped during the transition to GMDA. Now we have resumed it and it is expected that real time repair of roads will take place,” the official said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhishek Behl

Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city.

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