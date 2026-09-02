GMDA, HSVP told to expidete sewer network work in Gurugram

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) were directed on Tuesday to expedite the work of laying the master sewerage network from sectors 81 to 115 and ensure all land-related issues are resolved quickly, officials said.

Dhesi directed officials to ensure that litigation related to land acquisition, affecting small portions should not hold up the project, and that pending issues should be pursued on priority, officials said.

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The directions were issued by principal advisor (urban development) DS Dhesi during a review meeting of the sewerage network, an official present at the meeting said.

Dhesi directed officials to ensure that litigation related to land acquisition, affecting small portions should not hold up the project, and that pending issues should be pursued on priority, officials said.

“GMDA and HSVP teams will assess the ground situation, identify and demarcate the affected areas, and examine any technical, land-related or alignment constraints. Based on the findings, the departments will work together to finalise practical solutions, including alternative alignments wherever required, so that the missing links can be addressed at the earliest,” he said in the meeting, as per a statement issued by GMDA.

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{{^usCountry}} During the meeting, HSVP officials said that they have laid around 25 kilometres of sewerage line in sectors 81 to 87 and handed over the completed stretch to GMDA. However, approximately 1,700 metres of the network remains incomplete due to ongoing litigation, creating missing links in the sewerage system, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the meeting, HSVP officials said that they have laid around 25 kilometres of sewerage line in sectors 81 to 87 and handed over the completed stretch to GMDA. However, approximately 1,700 metres of the network remains incomplete due to ongoing litigation, creating missing links in the sewerage system, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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GMDA officials said that a total of around 20 kilometres of sewerage network is planned in sectors 104 to 115, of which approximately 8 kilometres have been laid. The remaining work is being taken up on priority, particularly in stretches where the ROW is available.

A GMDA spokesperson said the authority has floated the tender for construction of a 100 MLD sewage treatment plant (STP) in Sector 107. The sewerage from sectors 81 to 115 will be diverted to the proposed STP for treatment.

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Referring to the proposed STP, Dhesi directed officials to maintain close coordination between the sewage network and the STP, so that the completed sewer line can be integrated with the treatment system.

Senior officials present in the meeting included GMDA CEO PC Meena, administrator HSVP Vaishali Singh, estate officer Rakesh Saini, GMDA superintending engineer Faisal Ibrahim, HSVP superintending engineer Manoj Kumar, GMDA chief legal advisor VP Gupta, among others.